OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 205 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $148.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

