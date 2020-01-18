OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NCR by 6.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NCR by 9.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of NCR opened at $35.60 on Friday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

