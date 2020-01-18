OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,048,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

