Ocean Grown Abalone (ASX:OGA) Insider Bradley (Brad) Adams Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ocean Grown Abalone (ASX:OGA) insider Bradley (Brad) Adams sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10), for a total value of A$68,500.00 ($48,581.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. Ocean Grown Abalone has a fifty-two week low of A$0.12 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.18 ($0.13).

Get Ocean Grown Abalone alerts:

About Ocean Grown Abalone

Ocean Grown Abalone Limited owns and operates an abalone sea ranching business in Australia. It develops its sea ranching hardware design and processes for near-shore aquaculture. The company produces wild, ocean grown, and green lip abalones. The company offers its products under the Two Oceans Abalone brand name.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Grown Abalone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Grown Abalone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.