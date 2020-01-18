Obyte Hits One Day Volume of $6,413.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $6,413.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $19.98 or 0.00223995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.03185556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00202773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00131201 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

