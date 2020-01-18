NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $56.65, approximately 227,102 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 262,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $713.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,827,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.