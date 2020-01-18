NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) Trading Up 1%

NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) shares were up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.61, approximately 101 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 17.23% of NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

