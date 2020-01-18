Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, approximately 212 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

