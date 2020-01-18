Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. 2,027,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,778. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

