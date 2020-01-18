Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

