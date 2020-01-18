Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $223,515.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Zebpay, Ethfinex and Bitrue. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05734439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00128013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,347,501,768 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, WazirX, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Koinex, Upbit, CoinBene, Zebpay, BITBOX, Bitrue, IDEX, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

