Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 85 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 85 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a CHF 104 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 94.27.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

