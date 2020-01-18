Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lifted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 155.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 22.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.93. 1,854,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,557. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

