Notis McConarty Edward Sells 1,987 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $159,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,032 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 290,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $167.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

