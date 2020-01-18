Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Trading Up 6.3%

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.87, approximately 615,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 429,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

