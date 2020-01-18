Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSF. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Non-Standard Finance from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON NSF traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 28.20 ($0.37). The stock had a trading volume of 6,793,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,395. Non-Standard Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.20 ($0.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.29.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 37,585 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42). Also, insider Jono Gillespie purchased 100,000 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,677.98).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

