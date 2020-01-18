Noir Price Hits $0.0300 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $606,464.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,239,816 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

