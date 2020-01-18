Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,021 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $25,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.50. 1,721,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,430. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.72.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

