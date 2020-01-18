Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 283,450 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,651 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,598,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,212,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,401,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.