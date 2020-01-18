Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,287 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after buying an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. 2,265,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.77 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

