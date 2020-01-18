Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,162 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $87,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Chevron by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $115.58. 7,885,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.