Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,881. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.54. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.16.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

