Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of OGE Energy worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

OGE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

