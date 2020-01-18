Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 91.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 108.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $588.00. The company had a trading volume of 793,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,345. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $357.35 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $573.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

