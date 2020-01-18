Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

AVB traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $216.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,400. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $182.01 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day moving average is $211.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.