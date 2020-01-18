Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,623.23

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,623.23 and traded as low as $1,390.00. Nichols shares last traded at $1,395.00, with a volume of 16,274 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICL. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nichols in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nichols in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,538.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,623.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.72 million and a PE ratio of 19.93.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

