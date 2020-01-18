Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nicholas Financial were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 20,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $196,106.40. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $141,267.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $8.41 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter.

Nicholas Financial Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.