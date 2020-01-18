Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002065 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. Nexus has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and $223,624.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

