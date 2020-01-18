Nexty Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Nexty has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $25,055.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

