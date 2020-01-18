NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFTLF traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,367. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $37.00.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
