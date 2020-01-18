NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFTLF traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,367. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

