Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $54.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.07.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NEP traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. 397,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,061. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.78 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

