Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Newton has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.67 or 0.03211103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00202040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00132012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

