New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $85.00 at SunTrust Banks

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded New Relic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded New Relic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.76.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 620,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 7,220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,220,000 after buying an additional 4,768,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after buying an additional 337,891 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 93.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 294,025 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at $30,965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,297.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after buying an additional 368,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

