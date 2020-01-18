New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C. William Griffin bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $18,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 172.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 426.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.