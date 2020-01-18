NetKoin (NTK) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, NetKoin has traded up 140.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NetKoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. NetKoin has a market cap of $59,939.00 and approximately $532.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00323718 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011232 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002352 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NetKoin

NTK is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

