Netflix’s (NFLX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Nomura currently has a $330.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Netflix from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $374.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $339.67. 5,969,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,156. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.86. The company has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,784,623,000 after buying an additional 297,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,724,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.