Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Receives $9.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTGN. Robert W. Baird cut Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NTGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 957,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.35. Neon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $27,679.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

