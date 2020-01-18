Nectar (NEC) Price Tops $0.0716

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $8,594.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $7.50 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00052244 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00072897 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,980.43 or 1.00419272 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047202 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.