Nebula AI (NBAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $78.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $665,360.00 and $78.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05734439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00128013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,881,694,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

