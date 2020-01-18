Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NPSNY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 519,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,483. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms.

