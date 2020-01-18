Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NPSNY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 519,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,483. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13.
