Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Raymond James

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.22.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. 779,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $109.37.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $62,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5,277.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.