Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0872 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 115.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $333,428.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,172,444 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

