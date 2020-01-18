Nano (NANO) Trading Up 16.5% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $96.26 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00008109 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Mercatox and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,904.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.01919504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.46 or 0.04326838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00686584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00773462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00105669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009972 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00665113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Koinex, Bit-Z, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Mercatox, OKEx, CoinEx, Nanex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

