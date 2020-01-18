Namecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,223.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00006169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Poloniex and Bleutrade. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and $4,223.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,924.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.04127044 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00624431 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, BX Thailand, YoBit, SouthXchange, WEX, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

