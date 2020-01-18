NAGA Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $240.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.54 or 0.05710899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034232 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00127966 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

