MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MYR Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MYR Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

