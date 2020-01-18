MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR’s (MTUAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.96. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

