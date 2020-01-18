MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 745,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,686 shares of company stock worth $3,159,567. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MHI Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4,119.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

