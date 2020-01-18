Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPAA. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.51. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,222,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 918,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

