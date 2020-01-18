Morgan Stanley Trims Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $51.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

